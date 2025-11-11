Left Menu

Forging New Horizons: President Murmu's Landmark Visits to Angola and Botswana

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a two-nation state visit to Angola and Botswana, aiming to strengthen economic ties and partnerships in key areas such as renewable energy and biofuels. Her visit marked the first by an Indian President to Angola, signaling a robust momentum in India-Angola relations.

11-11-2025

President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • Angola

President Droupadi Murmu made history as she embarked on the first-ever state visit by an Indian President to Angola, before continuing her journey to Botswana. The visit aimed to deepen economic ties, particularly beyond the traditional energy partnerships.

In Angola, President Murmu engaged in high-level talks with her counterpart, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, which led to the signing of two important MOUs. These agreements focused on sectors such as renewable energy, biofuels, and wildlife conservation, indicating a transformative shift in bilateral relations.

As India and Angola look to redefine their collaboration, commitments have been made across various sectors, including defense, trade, and sustainable development. Angola's participation in the Global Biofuel Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance, both spearheaded by India, further cements this growing partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

