NDA Set to Retain Power as Bihar Exit Polls Close

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears set to secure another term in Bihar according to exit poll results on Tuesday. These polls suggest the opposition Mahagathbandhan will not achieve the necessary majority in the 243-member state assembly.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Surraj, participating in the assembly elections for the first time, is projected to fall short of making a significant impact. Voting in Bihar concluded following a record turnout, with People's Pulse survey forecasting 133-159 seats for the NDA, while the Mahagathbandhan might achieve 75-101 seats, and Jan Surraj at 0-5 seats.

Additional predictions by People's Insight and JVC surveys echo these numbers, reinforcing the NDA's favorable outlook. Voter turnout was a significant 67.14% in the second polling phase, with Kishanganj noting the highest at 76.26%, whereas Nawada recorded the lowest turnout. Each political entity perceives the high voter engagement as beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)