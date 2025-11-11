High Turnout and Political Tensions Mark Bypolls Across Indian States

The bypolls across eight assembly constituencies in six Indian states and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a voter turnout ranging from moderate to high on Tuesday. These constituencies include Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Dampa in Mizoram, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Nuapada in Odisha, and Tarn Taran in Punjab.

The elections saw significant voter participation, especially in Anta and Dampa, with turnouts of 77.17% and 75.92%, respectively, as per provisional figures. Despite the peaceful conducting of the elections, the results are expected to have little impact on existing governmental structures, even though they have turned into prestige battles among parties.

In some areas, logistical challenges such as technical issues with voting machines and the transport of EVMs from remote regions were reported. However, these challenges were managed without major disruptions. The election outcomes, scheduled to be announced on November 14, serve as precursors to upcoming electoral campaigns across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)