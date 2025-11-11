Ukraine's Anti-Graft Bureau Targets High-Profile Corruption
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has implicated a former deputy prime minister in a significant corruption case within the energy sector. Allegations involve $1.2 million illegally transferred to the official. The bureau refrains from naming the suspect due to legal constraints.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that an ex-deputy prime minister stands accused in its probe of an extensive corruption scheme within the nation's energy sector.
Through an official statement, the bureau disclosed that approximately $1.2 million was funneled to the former official. Ukrainian law currently prohibits the disclosure of the suspect's name.
This case marks a significant development in Ukraine's ongoing battle against corruption, particularly among top-level officials.
