Ukraine's Anti-Graft Bureau Targets High-Profile Corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that an ex-deputy prime minister stands accused in its probe of an extensive corruption scheme within the nation's energy sector.

Through an official statement, the bureau disclosed that approximately $1.2 million was funneled to the former official. Ukrainian law currently prohibits the disclosure of the suspect's name.

This case marks a significant development in Ukraine's ongoing battle against corruption, particularly among top-level officials.

