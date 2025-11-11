Left Menu

Bihar's Political Shake-Up: Congress Veteran Resigns Amid Electoral Battle

Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad steps away from a long association with the party, criticizing its leadership entangled in familial politics. With no plans to join another party, Ahmad's exit amidst Bihar Assembly elections underscores issues threatening the party's democratic image and electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:15 IST
Bihar's Political Shake-Up: Congress Veteran Resigns Amid Electoral Battle
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday addressed the resignation of former Bihar Minister and seasoned Congress figure Shakeel Ahmad. Sinha highlighted concerns over Congress's leadership, which he claims is deeply entrenched in familial politics and poses a threat to democratic values, suggesting a bleak future for the party.

Ahmad, who officially resigned via a Facebook post, clarified his continued support for Congress ideals. Despite his departure, Ahmad assured he has no intentions of aligning with another political faction, emphasizing his enduring commitment to the party's principles.

His resignation, tactically timed post polling, reflects Ahmad's effort to avoid influencing electoral outcomes negatively for Congress. With a family history intricately tied to Congress representation, Ahmad's exit is notable against the backdrop of ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, a critical time for Congress and its allies in the Mahagathbandhan coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Presence

Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Pr...

 India
2
President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

President Murmu Forges Stronger Ties with Botswana During Historic Visit

 Botswana
3
Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

 Global
4
AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025