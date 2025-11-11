Bihar's Political Shake-Up: Congress Veteran Resigns Amid Electoral Battle

In a significant political development, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday addressed the resignation of former Bihar Minister and seasoned Congress figure Shakeel Ahmad. Sinha highlighted concerns over Congress's leadership, which he claims is deeply entrenched in familial politics and poses a threat to democratic values, suggesting a bleak future for the party.

Ahmad, who officially resigned via a Facebook post, clarified his continued support for Congress ideals. Despite his departure, Ahmad assured he has no intentions of aligning with another political faction, emphasizing his enduring commitment to the party's principles.

His resignation, tactically timed post polling, reflects Ahmad's effort to avoid influencing electoral outcomes negatively for Congress. With a family history intricately tied to Congress representation, Ahmad's exit is notable against the backdrop of ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, a critical time for Congress and its allies in the Mahagathbandhan coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)