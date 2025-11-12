Left Menu

Top Immigration Enforcer's Controversial Move from Chicago to Charlotte

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 02:09 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration strategist in Chicago, Gregory Bovino, is expected to shift his operations to Charlotte, North Carolina, soon. Sources indicate his move may occur as early as this week.

Bovino, a U.S. Border Patrol official, has led an assertive immigration crackdown in Chicago since September. His next destination is reportedly New Orleans later in the year, but his plans for Charlotte and New Orleans are opaque. Tricia McLaughlin from the Department of Homeland Security confirmed ongoing operations in Chicago but refrained from commenting on potential actions elsewhere.

Local leaders in Charlotte and New Orleans, both Democratic strongholds, have not responded to inquiries regarding Bovino's upcoming assignments. Trump's administration has targeted immigration enforcement in cities under Democratic leadership, sparking debate over tactics. Bovino's time in Chicago saw a significant rise in immigration arrests, drawing criticism for use of excessive force. A federal judge, responding to claims of aggressive conduct, mandated body cameras for agents after allegations against Bovino surfaced, including deceptive testimony during a legal battle.

