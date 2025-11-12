Left Menu

California's Climate Crusader: Newsom vs. Trump's Policies

Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized California's commitment to green technology at COP30, critiquing President Trump's climate policies. Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, stressed the importance of climate action and criticized Trump's approach to energy policy, positioning California as a leader in clean energy.

Updated: 12-11-2025 05:29 IST
Gavin Newsom

Governor Gavin Newsom championed California's dedication to green technology at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, delivering a speech that sharply criticized President Trump's climate policies. Newsom asserted California's ongoing commitment to prioritize environmental initiatives, contrasting them with what he described as Trump's misguided decisions.

Seen as a promising Democratic presidential challenger for 2028, Newsom declared his state's determination to remain at the forefront of the clean energy economy. He argued that Trump's policies threaten democratic values and harm America's competitive edge in burgeoning markets like green tech, leaving space for China to dominate.

Throughout the summit, Newsom took the opportunity to reaffirm California's ambitious climate goals, including the aim to decarbonize by 2045 and to transition entirely to electric vehicles by 2035. He urged global cooperation, advocating for informed dialogue surrounding climate change and its economic implications.

