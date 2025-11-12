Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Pulse: NDA Eyes Strong Performance as Exit Polls Predict Favorable Outcome

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha applauded exit polls forecasting a robust showing for the NDA in state elections, underscoring a renewed pride for Biharis. Union Minister Nityanand Rai foresees surpassing predictions, citing Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governance influence as pivotal.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha celebrated exit polls on Wednesday, which indicated a solid performance for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state assembly elections. Sinha thanked the people, suggesting their votes reflected a desire to uplift the reputation of Biharis and moved towards a future of respect and prosperity for the state.

Sinha emphasized that voters intended to bolster the pride of every Bihari while sending a strong message to those who degraded the Bihari identity. He credited the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for accelerating Bihar's development, expressing gratitude to the electorate for their trust in the leadership.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai echoed Sinha's optimism, assuring a win greater than predicted by exit polls. He attributed this potential success to Modi's influence and Kumar's governance, reflected in the impressive voter turnout. Rai noted that the NDA's commitment to youth, women, and rural development garnered significant voter support, predicting a landslide victory for the alliance.

Latest News

