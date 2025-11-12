Activists Demand Action After Delhi Car Bomb Blast

In the wake of a devastating car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 12 and injured several, activists from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal conducted protests demanding stringent action against those responsible.

The protests took place at Indira Chowk and Jammu bus stand, where participants denounced Pakistan and burned effigies of known terrorists. The events concluded peacefully but highlighted the growing tension over the involvement of regional terror groups.

Authorities dismantled a terror module spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, recovering 2,900 kilograms of explosives, underscoring an alarming network of terror. Officials, including Shiv Sena leaders, are calling for a crackdown on terrorism and the implementation of harsher punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)