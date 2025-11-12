House Aims to Break Longest Government Shutdown with Crucial Vote

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a crucial funding package on Wednesday, aiming to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The proposal seeks to restart disrupted services, such as food assistance and pay for federal workers, amidst a narrow Republican majority and Democratic opposition.

Supported by President Trump, the bill has intensified political tensions, especially after recent Senate deals. Eight Senate Democrats broke ranks to pass the package, raising federal debt and leaving unresolved subsidy extensions. Speaker Mike Johnson urges colleagues to support the plan, despite unresolved healthcare subsidy issues causing Democratic ire.

Beyond funding, the House might soon address sensitive records linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The new funding plan offers some senators avenues for recourse against privacy violations from January 6 investigations, sparking further partisan debate. While facing some Republican dissent, widespread opposition isn't expected.