Political Storm in Maharashtra: Opposition Slams BJP Over Drug Case Inductions

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including NCP's Supriya Sule, criticize the BJP for allegedly inducting individuals accused in the Tuljapur drugs case. This controversy arises before upcoming municipal elections, highlighting tensions over moral responsibilities and the implications of providing 'royal patronage' to those involved in criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political controversy, opposition leaders in Maharashtra have sharply criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly incorporating individuals involved in the Tuljapur drugs case into their ranks. Prominent figures, including NCP MP Supriya Sule, have expressed outrage over the apparent 'royal patronage' extended to these accused individuals.

The incident echoes against the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections, slated for December 2-3, adding a layer of complexity to the political atmosphere. Sule, in her letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemned the inductions that took place at a BJP event attended by party leaders.

Criticism was also voiced by former Leader of Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who attacked the BJP's decision, accusing the party of sheltering not just drug offenders but also individuals linked to land and transport mafias. The controversy underscores pressing concerns over public responsibility and the integrity of political alignments in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

