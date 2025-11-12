Left Menu

Trump Calls for Pardon: Netanyahu's Legal Battle Intensifies

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a letter from former U.S. President Donald Trump urging a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a corruption trial. Trump labels the charges as politically motivated. Herzog, despite his mostly ceremonial role, can pardon under exceptional conditions. Netanyahu denies all charges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been approached by former U.S. President Donald Trump with a request to consider a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The letter, disclosed by Herzog's office, comes amidst Netanyahu's protracted corruption trial. Trump, claiming a personal association with Netanyahu, views the legal proceedings as a politically driven hunt.

Trump had expressed similar sentiments during an October visit to Israel, addressing the matter publicly in Jerusalem's parliament. Netanyahu, embroiled in allegations of receiving substantial gifts from businessmen, has been contesting the charges since 2019. Despite Trump's assertions, Herzog's office clarified that formal procedures must be followed for pardon considerations.

While maintaining the largely ceremonial role, Herzog holds the authority to grant pardons under certain exigent situations. Netanyahu, describing his predicament as a partisan attack, continues to maintain his innocence as the trial progresses. The case underscores the intricate interplay between international diplomacy and domestic political struggles in Israel.

