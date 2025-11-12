Trump Calls for Pardon: Netanyahu's Legal Battle Intensifies

In a recent development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been approached by former U.S. President Donald Trump with a request to consider a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The letter, disclosed by Herzog's office, comes amidst Netanyahu's protracted corruption trial. Trump, claiming a personal association with Netanyahu, views the legal proceedings as a politically driven hunt.

Trump had expressed similar sentiments during an October visit to Israel, addressing the matter publicly in Jerusalem's parliament. Netanyahu, embroiled in allegations of receiving substantial gifts from businessmen, has been contesting the charges since 2019. Despite Trump's assertions, Herzog's office clarified that formal procedures must be followed for pardon considerations.

While maintaining the largely ceremonial role, Herzog holds the authority to grant pardons under certain exigent situations. Netanyahu, describing his predicament as a partisan attack, continues to maintain his innocence as the trial progresses. The case underscores the intricate interplay between international diplomacy and domestic political struggles in Israel.