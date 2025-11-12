BJP Leaders Santhosh and Patra's Strategic Manipur Visit Amidst Political Turmoil

BJP leaders, BL Santhosh and Sambit Patra, have embarked on a significant three-day visit to Manipur. They held a crucial meeting with local BJP MLAs and senior party members at the state headquarters to discuss pressing political developments, as confirmed by party insiders.

The high-profile visit follows the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, a response to former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amid intense ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The assembly remains in a state of suspended animation, adding urgency to the leaders' discussions.

Santhosh and Patra aim to strengthen BJP's ties across the state's hill and valley districts, meeting with Meitei and Kuki legislators, along with civil society representatives. Over 260 lives have been lost since the crisis began in May 2023, highlighting the visit's critical importance in exploring pathways for peace and political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)