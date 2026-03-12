Political Turmoil in Punjab: Sarpanch's Arrest Sparks Controversy

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Paramjit Singh, known as Pamma, a village sarpanch from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, stirring political controversy. Authorities linked his arrest to a drug recovery case, heightening tensions within the state.

Political leaders are capitalizing on the situation to criticize the ruling AAP government, accusing it of supporting Pamma. Sarpanch Pamma appeared before a local court, which ordered a two-day judicial remand, intensifying public and political discourse.

Following an earlier drug bust, with substantial narcotics seized, BJP and opposition leaders launched fierce attacks, alleging inconsistencies in the AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' anti-drug campaign. Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal figures added to the fray, pointing to Pamma's connections and political affiliations.

