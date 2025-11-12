Historic Voter Turnout in Nuapada By-Poll
The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 83.45% during a recent by-election. The high participation rate, particularly in Maoist-influenced regions, was facilitated by enhanced security measures. The by-election was prompted by the passing of former MLA Rajendra Dholakia.
- Country:
- India
The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha experienced a significant voter turnout of 83.45% in a recently concluded by-election. This marked an increase of 8.01% over the previous general assembly elections.
According to Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan, the turnout is a testament to the local community's trust in democracy. Notably, polling booths in the Maoist-impacted Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary recorded over 70% turnout, aided by rigorous security preparations.
The voting process was peaceful and well-coordinated, involving airlifting of EVMs and personnel by IAF choppers. The by-election, prompted by the passing of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, saw candidates from BJP, BJD, and Congress vying for votes. Results are expected on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan
Heightened Security Measures at Badrinath Dham Post-Delhi Blast
Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Post-Capital Blast
Urgent Inquiry into Red Fort Car Blast Unfolds Amid High-Level Security Measures
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast