Historic Voter Turnout in Nuapada By-Poll

The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 83.45% during a recent by-election. The high participation rate, particularly in Maoist-influenced regions, was facilitated by enhanced security measures. The by-election was prompted by the passing of former MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:24 IST
The Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha experienced a significant voter turnout of 83.45% in a recently concluded by-election. This marked an increase of 8.01% over the previous general assembly elections.

According to Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan, the turnout is a testament to the local community's trust in democracy. Notably, polling booths in the Maoist-impacted Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary recorded over 70% turnout, aided by rigorous security preparations.

The voting process was peaceful and well-coordinated, involving airlifting of EVMs and personnel by IAF choppers. The by-election, prompted by the passing of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, saw candidates from BJP, BJD, and Congress vying for votes. Results are expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

