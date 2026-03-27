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Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami Procession Amidst Tension in Uttam Nagar

In Uttam Nagar, heightened security has been implemented for the Ram Navami procession following tensions from a violent clash on Holi, leading to a fatality. Police and paramilitary forces are deployed, with continuous surveillance through CCTV and drones. Authorities aim to ensure peace and coordination with community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:13 IST
Heightened Security Measures for Ram Navami Procession Amidst Tension in Uttam Nagar
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Security along the Ram Navami procession route in Uttam Nagar has been significantly heightened as Delhi Police and paramilitary forces step up efforts to prevent disruptions, following unrest after a fatal Holi clash.

The tension stems from a violent incident in JJ Colony where an altercation during Holi resulted in a death, igniting previous disputes between two families over neighborhood issues.

Police assure the public that extensive precautionary measures, including strategic deployment of the Rapid Action Force and continuous surveillance via CCTV and drones, are in place to maintain order and community safety throughout the procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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