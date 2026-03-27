Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Ram Navami with Enhanced Security Measures

Devotees in Odisha celebrated Ram Navami with heightened security measures in place. Surveillance was intensified in districts like Balasore and Cuttack, and more than 300 CCTV cameras were installed. Officials ensured robust law and order mechanisms while state leaders extended greetings to the public on this auspicious occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:45 IST
Odisha Celebrates Ram Navami with Enhanced Security Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larger-than-usual crowds gathered at temples in Odisha on Ram Navami, triggering massive security arrangements statewide. Authorities intensified surveillance in specific districts known for past disturbances.

In cities including Cuttack, over 30 platoons of police, alongside CRPF personnel, were deployed. Security personnel performed flag marches in vulnerable areas to deter potential miscreants.

Top political figures, including Governor Kambhampati and Chief Minister Majhi, sent their greetings, encouraging citizens to uphold the virtues of Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ancelotti Defends Squad Choices Amid Neymar Chants

Ancelotti Defends Squad Choices Amid Neymar Chants

 Global
2
Ultraviolette's Electrifying Expansion in Karnataka

Ultraviolette's Electrifying Expansion in Karnataka

 India
3
Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Against RIL and Ambani

Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Against RIL and Ambani

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Revokes Rs 25,000 Crore AI Project Due to Financial Concerns

Uttar Pradesh Revokes Rs 25,000 Crore AI Project Due to Financial Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026