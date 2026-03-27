Odisha Celebrates Ram Navami with Enhanced Security Measures
Devotees in Odisha celebrated Ram Navami with heightened security measures in place. Surveillance was intensified in districts like Balasore and Cuttack, and more than 300 CCTV cameras were installed. Officials ensured robust law and order mechanisms while state leaders extended greetings to the public on this auspicious occasion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Larger-than-usual crowds gathered at temples in Odisha on Ram Navami, triggering massive security arrangements statewide. Authorities intensified surveillance in specific districts known for past disturbances.
In cities including Cuttack, over 30 platoons of police, alongside CRPF personnel, were deployed. Security personnel performed flag marches in vulnerable areas to deter potential miscreants.
Top political figures, including Governor Kambhampati and Chief Minister Majhi, sent their greetings, encouraging citizens to uphold the virtues of Lord Ram.
(With inputs from agencies.)