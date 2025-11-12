Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Visit to Flood-Hit Farmers

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, launched a scathing critique of Uddhav Thackeray, accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) president of reluctantly visiting flood-affected farmers without offering any assistance. Speaking at a rally in Parbhani, Shinde expressed that Thackeray failed to deliver meaningful benefits to the populace during his leadership.

He queried the purpose of Thackeray's recent tour of Marathwada's distressed farmers, suggesting he should have brought at least basic relief supplies. The Marathwada region suffered significant crop and housing damage due to prolonged monsoon rains. Shinde defended his party's record of direct support to affected farmers.

Shinde affirmed the Mahayuti government's commitment to farmer relief, including a Rs 32,000 crore package, while dismissing Thackeray's political critiques as posturing. He further criticized the previous Congress-led administration for its past corruption, contrasting it with the NDA's development-focused governance.