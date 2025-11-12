Ukraine Uncovers $100 Million Energy Corruption Scandal Amid Wartime Tensions

Ukraine's energy sector is embroiled in a massive corruption scandal, leading to the suspension of a cabinet minister. The $100 million procurement kickback scheme has stirred public indignation, challenging the government's integrity amid ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who formerly served as energy minister, as investigations continue. While Galushchenko isn't among the primary suspects, his involvement in conversations with certain accused parties has raised eyebrows.

This case represents a significant test of Ukraine's dedication to rooting out corruption, critical for its aspirations of joining the European Union. The scrutiny comes at a crucial time, with political stakes high and Europe's eye closely watching Kyiv's next moves.