Mizoram Awaits Intense Battle in Lai Autonomous District Council Elections

The Zoram People's Movement and Mizo National Front announce candidates for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections in Mizoram. The elections will involve significant competition, with polling slated for December 3 and results on December 9. Other parties, including Congress and BJP, are also preparing to contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:49 IST
The political landscape in Mizoram is heating up as the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) have unveiled their candidates for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections. The council, a crucial governing body among three autonomous districts in the state, sets the stage for a fierce electoral battle.

Polling is scheduled for December 3, with vote counting set for December 9. ZPM president Lalliansawta made the announcement of the 25 candidates at a party function in Aizawl, highlighting the competitive selection process facilitated by an 8-member search committee.

The MNF, led by president Zoramthanga, also threw their hats in the ring with a full roster for all 25 seats. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP are preparing to announce their candidates post the Dampa bypoll results and central consultations, respectively. The election, involving 56,873 registered voters, will be a significant political event for the region.

