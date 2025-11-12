Ukraine's Energy Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Minister's Resignation
Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk announced her resignation through a Facebook post after a significant anti-corruption probe in the energy sector. She has denied any involvement in the alleged misconduct.
Ukraine's Energy Minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has announced her resignation following an extensive anti-corruption investigation within the energy sector. Her decision was publicized in a Facebook post this Wednesday.
Despite stepping down, Hrynchuk has firmly denied any involvement in the corruption allegations being investigated.
The news comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with systemic issues in its energy industry, raising questions about governance and integrity.
