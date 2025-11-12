Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Minister's Resignation

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk announced her resignation through a Facebook post after a significant anti-corruption probe in the energy sector. She has denied any involvement in the alleged misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:48 IST
Ukraine's Energy Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Minister's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Energy Minister, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has announced her resignation following an extensive anti-corruption investigation within the energy sector. Her decision was publicized in a Facebook post this Wednesday.

Despite stepping down, Hrynchuk has firmly denied any involvement in the corruption allegations being investigated.

The news comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with systemic issues in its energy industry, raising questions about governance and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

 Global
2
AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

 India
3
India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

 India
4
Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025