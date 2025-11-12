Left Menu

Diplomatic Conversations: Strengthening US-India Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with American counterpart Marco Rubio on enhancing trade and supply chains. The dialogue, part of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, also included global geopolitical issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:33 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, focusing on bolstering trade and supply chain mechanisms.

Held on the margins of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, the meeting was described as 'good' by Jaishankar.

Discussions covered a range of geopolitical topics, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific region.

