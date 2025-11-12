Diplomatic Conversations: Strengthening US-India Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, focusing on bolstering trade and supply chain mechanisms.

Held on the margins of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, the meeting was described as 'good' by Jaishankar.

Discussions covered a range of geopolitical topics, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific region.

