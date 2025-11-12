Diplomatic Conversations: Strengthening US-India Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with American counterpart Marco Rubio on enhancing trade and supply chains. The dialogue, part of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, also included global geopolitical issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, focusing on bolstering trade and supply chain mechanisms.
Held on the margins of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, the meeting was described as 'good' by Jaishankar.
Discussions covered a range of geopolitical topics, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trade
- supply chains
- G7
- foreign ministers
- Jaishankar
- Rubio
- Ukraine
- Indo-Pacific
- geopolitical
- Canada
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Energy Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Minister's Resignation
Ukraine Uncovers $100 Million Energy Corruption Scandal Amid Wartime Tensions
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine
G7 Diplomats Convene to Address Ukraine Crisis Amid Intensifying Russian Assaults
Norway Debates Wealth Fund Role in EU's Ukraine Aid Plan