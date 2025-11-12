US Tightens Grip with Fresh Sanctions on Myanmar

The United States has tightened its grip on Myanmar by issuing new sanctions on Wednesday, targeting individuals reportedly associated with the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) militia. This is part of Washington's continued efforts to exert pressure on Myanmar amid its ongoing internal strife.

The Treasury Department released a notice outlining the sanctions, aiming to squeeze entities that align with oppressive groups within Myanmar. The DKBA, known for its involvement in regional conflicts, is believed to be among those feeling the heat of these sanctions.

This development reflects the U.S.'s strategic approach to destabilize forces fueling unrest in Myanmar, further complicating the geopolitical landscape in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)