Left Menu

US Tightens Grip with Fresh Sanctions on Myanmar

The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting individuals linked to Myanmar's Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) militia. This move intensifies international pressure on Myanmar amid ongoing conflicts. The Treasury Department provided a detailed notice on their website about the sanctions imposed on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:37 IST
US Tightens Grip with Fresh Sanctions on Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has tightened its grip on Myanmar by issuing new sanctions on Wednesday, targeting individuals reportedly associated with the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) militia. This is part of Washington's continued efforts to exert pressure on Myanmar amid its ongoing internal strife.

The Treasury Department released a notice outlining the sanctions, aiming to squeeze entities that align with oppressive groups within Myanmar. The DKBA, known for its involvement in regional conflicts, is believed to be among those feeling the heat of these sanctions.

This development reflects the U.S.'s strategic approach to destabilize forces fueling unrest in Myanmar, further complicating the geopolitical landscape in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match

Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match

 India
2
Toppan Specialty Films to Invest Rs 950 Crore in Madhya Pradesh Manufacturing Unit

Toppan Specialty Films to Invest Rs 950 Crore in Madhya Pradesh Manufacturin...

 India
3
Empowerment Over Tradition: Assam CM Sarma Defends Financial Aid to Women

Empowerment Over Tradition: Assam CM Sarma Defends Financial Aid to Women

 India
4
Raphael Bostic to Step Down as Atlanta Fed President Amid Trump’s Influence Push

Raphael Bostic to Step Down as Atlanta Fed President Amid Trump’s Influence ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025