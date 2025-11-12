Remembering Imkong L Imchen: A Legacy of Commitment to Nagaland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences following the death of Imkong L Imchen, a distinguished BJP leader from Nagaland. Modi highlighted Imchen's significant role in advancing Nagaland's development, with a focus on the welfare of tribal communities.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Modi stated, "Shri Imkong L Imchen Ji will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Nagaland's development." Imchen was deeply involved in public affairs for many years, distinguished by his dedication to the tribal populace of the region.

Imchen passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy as a five-time MLA from the Koridang constituency. Known for his legislative and ministerial work, he was an advisor to the Information and Public Relations and Soil and Water Conservation departments. Modi also emphasized Imchen's efforts in strengthening the BJP's presence in Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)