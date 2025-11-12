Diplomatic Tensions Rise As Bangladesh Summons Indian Diplomat
Bangladesh summoned India's deputy high commissioner over Sheikh Hasina's interaction with Indian media. Hasina, facing multiple charges in Bangladesh, is currently in India. Bangladesh expressed concern over the media interactions, which they say could hinder bilateral relations. India maintains its free media does not receive government influence.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Dhaka to express 'serious concern' over the interactions of Sheikh Hasina with major Indian media outlets.
Former Prime Minister Hasina, aged 78, faces multiple legal cases in her homeland after being forcibly removed from office amid student-led protests in August last year. Reports suggest she sought refuge in India earlier this month.
Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry highlighted the potential threat these interactions posed to bilateral relations, asserting that allowing her media access may promote undesirable activities. The Indian government reiterated that it does not exert control over the free press.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alleged Leadership Challenge Stirs in UK Politics
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations
Epping's Asylum Hotel Controversy: A Battleground of Public Opinion and Politics
Maharashtra Politics: New Coordination in the MVA Amidst Alliance Speculations
Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK vs. AMMK