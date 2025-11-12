Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise As Bangladesh Summons Indian Diplomat

Bangladesh summoned India's deputy high commissioner over Sheikh Hasina's interaction with Indian media. Hasina, facing multiple charges in Bangladesh, is currently in India. Bangladesh expressed concern over the media interactions, which they say could hinder bilateral relations. India maintains its free media does not receive government influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:47 IST
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Dhaka to express 'serious concern' over the interactions of Sheikh Hasina with major Indian media outlets.

Former Prime Minister Hasina, aged 78, faces multiple legal cases in her homeland after being forcibly removed from office amid student-led protests in August last year. Reports suggest she sought refuge in India earlier this month.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry highlighted the potential threat these interactions posed to bilateral relations, asserting that allowing her media access may promote undesirable activities. The Indian government reiterated that it does not exert control over the free press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

