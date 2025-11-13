U.S. Government Shutdown Showdown: The House's Crucial Vote

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a stopgap funding package to end the nation's longest government shutdown, restoring disrupted services like food assistance and air traffic control.

The package, which extends funding through January 30, is supported by President Trump, ensuring Republican unity despite Democratic opposition.

Meanwhile, the release of unclassified records about Jeffrey Epstein may soon be pursued, while new privacy safeguards for senators could face scrutiny.