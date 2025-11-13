U.S. Government Shutdown Showdown: The House's Crucial Vote
The U.S. House of Representatives aims to end the longest government shutdown by voting on a funding package to resume essential services. Eight Senate Democrats broke ranks to pass the bill, causing tension within party lines. A majority of Americans blame Republicans for the shutdown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 01:18 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a stopgap funding package to end the nation's longest government shutdown, restoring disrupted services like food assistance and air traffic control.
The package, which extends funding through January 30, is supported by President Trump, ensuring Republican unity despite Democratic opposition.
Meanwhile, the release of unclassified records about Jeffrey Epstein may soon be pursued, while new privacy safeguards for senators could face scrutiny.
Advertisement