Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

In a pivotal move, the U.S. House of Representatives has taken steps toward ending the nation's longest government shutdown by pushing forward a temporary funding package. This measure aims to restart disrupted food assistance, pay federal workers, and stabilize the air-traffic control system.

The Republican-led House voted narrowly in favor, with President Donald Trump's backing helping maintain party unity despite strong Democratic opposition. Eight Senate Democrats broke ranks to support the funding package, which only extends until January 30, raising concerns about mounting national debt.

The stalemate has left both parties without a clear victory, as recent polls show nearly an even split in public blame. The House anticipates a final vote shortly, which, if passed, would need President Trump's signature to become law.

