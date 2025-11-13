Left Menu

G7 Foreign Ministers Rally Behind Ukraine Amid Rising Global Tensions

The G7 foreign ministers declared their joint support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, while addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Discussions avoided more contentious issues, such as U.S. military actions in the Caribbean and trade disagreements, particularly between the U.S. and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niagara-On-The-Lake | Updated: 13-11-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a show of unity, top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations voiced strong support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. During a meeting on Wednesday, the G7 and Ukraine's foreign minister discussed strategies to counter Russian attacks as the country faces a challenging winter season.

The ministers collectively committed to increasing economic pressures on Russia, with Canada unveiling new sanctions targeting those involved in drone warfare, and the UK pledging financial aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The U.S. Secretary of State highlighted ongoing initiatives to bolster Ukraine's defense, though no new American measures were announced.

While the gathering underscored global support for Ukraine, it sidestepped contentious U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada. Strong statements also emerged regarding the escalating violence in Sudan, with calls for international action to halt foreign arms supplies fueling the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

