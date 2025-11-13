Left Menu

U.S. Government Shutdown Ends, But Health Insurance Debate Rages On

After a historic 43-day shutdown, the U.S. government has reopened, but at the heart of the debate lies a battle over health insurance subsidies through the Affordable Care Act. The House passed a bill, but tensions remain high as Democrats and Republicans clash over the future of tax credits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 07:44 IST
U.S. Government Shutdown Ends, But Health Insurance Debate Rages On
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government's longest shutdown has ended after 43 grueling days, as the House passed a bill to resume operations, leaving the decision in President Donald Trump's hands. Federal employees faced massive disruptions, including missed paychecks and reliance on food banks, while air travel was significantly affected.

The House reconvened after a lengthy break, with Republicans leveraging their majority in a 222-209 vote to pass the funding bill. A controversial element remains unresolved: health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Democrats sought to extend these before their expiration, but Republicans insisted on handling it separately.

The shutdown sharply highlighted partisan divides. With the compromise reached, three annual spending bills are funded and government operations extended until January 30. The measure also addresses federal employment disruptions and secures food assistance programs. However, the debate over health care tax credits is far from over, promising further political battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Ordered to Pay $28 Million to Victim’s Family After 737 MAX Crash

Boeing Ordered to Pay $28 Million to Victim’s Family After 737 MAX Crash

 Global
2
Markets Hold Steady as U.S. Government Shutdown Ends

Markets Hold Steady as U.S. Government Shutdown Ends

 Global
3
U.S. Government Shutdown Ends, But Health Insurance Debate Rages On

U.S. Government Shutdown Ends, But Health Insurance Debate Rages On

 United States
4
Historic Indigenous Treaty Marks New Era in Victoria

Historic Indigenous Treaty Marks New Era in Victoria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025