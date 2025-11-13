U.S. Government Shutdown Ends, But Health Insurance Debate Rages On

The U.S. government's longest shutdown has ended after 43 grueling days, as the House passed a bill to resume operations, leaving the decision in President Donald Trump's hands. Federal employees faced massive disruptions, including missed paychecks and reliance on food banks, while air travel was significantly affected.

The House reconvened after a lengthy break, with Republicans leveraging their majority in a 222-209 vote to pass the funding bill. A controversial element remains unresolved: health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Democrats sought to extend these before their expiration, but Republicans insisted on handling it separately.

The shutdown sharply highlighted partisan divides. With the compromise reached, three annual spending bills are funded and government operations extended until January 30. The measure also addresses federal employment disruptions and secures food assistance programs. However, the debate over health care tax credits is far from over, promising further political battles.

