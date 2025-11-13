Historic Indigenous Treaty Marks New Era in Victoria

In a groundbreaking move, the Australian state of Victoria has enacted its first treaty with Indigenous people, a pivotal step in advancing reconciliation. Signed into law on Thursday, this treaty underscores the state's commitment to rectifying historical injustices and including Indigenous voices in government decisions.

Scheduled to take effect on December 12, the treaty includes a formal apology and a permanent advisory body known as the First Peoples' Assembly. This body will guide the Victorian government on laws and policies impacting Indigenous communities, though it will not possess veto powers.

Despite a national referendum failure in 2023, experts like law professor Harry Hobbs have praised Victoria's treaty as a significant advance in recognizing First Nations' rights. Meanwhile, discussions about similar treaties continue across Australia, influenced by this landmark decision.