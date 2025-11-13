Left Menu

EU's Strategy to Tame Chinese Parcel Influx

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen emphasized the need for the EU to address the increasing volume of small parcels arriving from China. He suggested imposing customs duties on packages worth less than 150 euros to manage this issue, and plans to discuss the matter with EU finance ministers.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is considering imposing customs duties on small parcels arriving from China, a move prompted by Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen. Heinen expressed concerns about the growing influx of packages to reporters before a meeting in Brussels with fellow EU finance ministers.

Heinen stressed the necessity of gaining control over the situation, highlighting parcels worth less than 150 euros as a particular concern. The proposal aims to align the customs duties with the volume of goods flooding into the EU from China, potentially altering trade dynamics.

Discussions with EU counterparts are expected to unfold as the bloc seeks to devise strategies for addressing the financial and logistical challenges posed by the current system.

