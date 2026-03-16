Ecofy: Powering Green Finance Growth with Rs 380.5 Crore Boost
Ecofy, a non-banking financial company, has secured Rs 380.5 crore to broaden its green finance services in India. The investment, supported by British International Investment and Finnfund Digital Access Impact Fund, aims to enhance Ecofy's market presence in rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and SME financing.
- Country:
- India
Ecofy, a non-banking financial company, announced on Monday that it has raised Rs 380.5 crore in equity capital to expand its green finance initiatives in India.
The funding round involved significant contributions from British International Investment and Finnfund Digital Access Impact Fund, marking their debut investments in Ecofy. This influx of capital underscores growing global investor confidence in the company's innovative, retail-focused model.
With this financial boost, Ecofy is poised to strengthen its presence in the rooftop solar, electric vehicle, and SME financing sectors, supported by a reinforced balance sheet and a robust governance framework.
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