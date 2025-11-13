CPI Leader Urges Caution Over PM SHRI Scheme Amidst Political Tensions
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam urges Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty to avoid politicizing the PM SHRI scheme, emphasizing it's a BJP priority. He clarifies that halting its implementation isn't a CPI win but an LDF victory against BJP's agenda, urging awareness of the educational policy's broader implications.
Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Binoy Viswam on Thursday urged Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty to refrain from politicizing the PM SHRI scheme. He suggested that it primarily aligns with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) interests, not those of the left front.
Viswam clarified his previous remarks about the scheme's halted implementation, stating that it should be seen as a Left Democratic Front (LDF) victory against BJP's endeavors rather than a triumph for CPI alone. He advised against creating controversy over a BJP-prioritized initiative as local body elections approach.
Criticizing Sivankutty's stance, Viswam urged a careful read of Communist Party resolutions. He highlighted concerns about the scheme's role in perpetuating the New Education Policy (NEP) and RSS agendas, asserting the need for a clear understanding. Additionally, Viswam emphasized that PM SHRI should not be confused with Kerala's SSK funds, advocating for a legal and political battle to secure rightful allocations.
