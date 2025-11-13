BJP Criticizes Karnataka Government's Inaction Amid Floods
BJP leader R Ashoka criticizes the Congress government in Karnataka for neglecting farmers impacted by recent floods. Amidst discussions about a leadership change, Ashoka accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of inaction on flood relief and describes his situation as 'pitiful,' highlighting ongoing government inefficiencies.
In Karnataka, BJP leader R Ashoka has lambasted the Congress government, alleging it has neglected farmers severely affected by recent floods. He took a swipe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling him as an 'outgoing CM,' given ongoing talks about a possible leadership change in November.
Ashoka accused the current administration of being bogged down by issues such as power transfer and cabinet expansion, instead of addressing urgent concerns like flood relief and agricultural support. Despite an aerial survey by CM Siddaramaiah and promises of action, Ashoka claims there is little progress.
Highlighting the stark problems, R Ashoka questioned Siddaramaiah's leadership, pointing to unmet promises of road repairs and added support prices for sugarcane and jowar growers. This comes amidst reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unavailable for discussions on pressing issues.
