Congress Challenges Digital Nomination Process in Maharashtra Elections
The Congress party requested the Maharashtra State Election Commission to allow offline nomination submissions for local elections, citing technical issues with the online process. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar met with the State Election Commissioner to discuss concerns about potential candidate disqualifications due to online system problems.
The Congress party has formally appealed to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to allow offline submission of nomination forms for the upcoming local body elections. Party officials argue that the current online process is riddled with technical difficulties, potentially leading to candidate disqualifications.
Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, stated that he, along with a delegation, approached State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare regarding the cumbersome online procedures. Wadettiwar emphasized that the nomination forms, which require extensive information, could result in last-minute candidate disqualifications if technical issues arise.
In the political arena, Wadettiwar alleged that internal conflicts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance might soon force Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar out of power. He criticized the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar for having a 'pro-BJP' stance and mentioned the ongoing Pune land scam as a potential vulnerability.
