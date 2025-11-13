Left Menu

Congress Challenges Digital Nomination Process in Maharashtra Elections

The Congress party requested the Maharashtra State Election Commission to allow offline nomination submissions for local elections, citing technical issues with the online process. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar met with the State Election Commissioner to discuss concerns about potential candidate disqualifications due to online system problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:49 IST
Congress Challenges Digital Nomination Process in Maharashtra Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has formally appealed to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to allow offline submission of nomination forms for the upcoming local body elections. Party officials argue that the current online process is riddled with technical difficulties, potentially leading to candidate disqualifications.

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, stated that he, along with a delegation, approached State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare regarding the cumbersome online procedures. Wadettiwar emphasized that the nomination forms, which require extensive information, could result in last-minute candidate disqualifications if technical issues arise.

In the political arena, Wadettiwar alleged that internal conflicts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance might soon force Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar out of power. He criticized the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar for having a 'pro-BJP' stance and mentioned the ongoing Pune land scam as a potential vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
InPlay Global Teams Up with MEMX for Revolutionary Sports Performance Securities Platform

InPlay Global Teams Up with MEMX for Revolutionary Sports Performance Securi...

 Global
2
Finance Minister's Transformative Tour: Strengthening Nagaland's Development

Finance Minister's Transformative Tour: Strengthening Nagaland's Development

 India
3
Historic Relief Package for Farmers: Rs 9,815 Crore Aid Announced

Historic Relief Package for Farmers: Rs 9,815 Crore Aid Announced

 India
4
The Visionary Leadership of Demis Hassabis: DeepMind's Path to AI Dominance

The Visionary Leadership of Demis Hassabis: DeepMind's Path to AI Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025