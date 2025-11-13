Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Legislation and South African Optimism

Emerging market stocks continued to rally, buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of a bill ending the historic government shutdown. The legislation also paved the way for the release of crucial economic data, influencing market sentiment.

South Africa witnessed bullish sentiment as the rand reached near a three-year high following an optimistic budget review. Meanwhile, developments in Hungary saw mixed reactions as JPMorgan downgraded its government bonds amid rising yields.

Central European markets had a mixed day, with Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic showing varied performance. In Central-Eastern Europe, concerns about economic stability linger as countries navigate through fiscal and political challenges.