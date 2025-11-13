Germany's New Military Service Policy: A Hybrid Approach to Strengthen Armed Forces

Germany's ruling coalition unveiled a compromise on military service regulations, signaling efforts to enhance the country's military capabilities. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats agreed on a model emphasizing voluntary service, with the option for a mandatory draft if necessary.

Historically, Germany's military strength has waxed and waned, shrinking post-Cold War from near half a million troops. Efforts to re-engage the youth are underway. 'We will make voluntary service more attractive,' said Jens Spahn of the Christian Democratic Union, indicating that mandatory elements may follow if voluntary enlistment falls short.

Given regional security concerns and U.S. calls for Europe to ramp up its own defenses, the new policy aims to position Germany's Bundeswehr as a leading European force. The policy comes amid a heightened strategic focus on building troop numbers and readiness as Europe responds to heightened threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)