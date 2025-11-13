Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that he received a threat call from an individual in Pakistan warning him of potential danger. This incident occurred on the same day Adhikari met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

According to Adhikari, the caller threatened to 'blow him up,' with a message that has since gone viral. However, the call's authenticity remains questionable as it displayed a Saudi Arabian country code, and experts have noted the accent resembles that of Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Adhikari used the incident to criticize West Bengal's administration under Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the state has become a 'safe haven' for terrorists. Meanwhile, Adhikari claims to receive routine threats purportedly from Bangladeshi sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)