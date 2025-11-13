Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reported receiving a threatening call from someone in Pakistan. The call reportedly warned him to be cautious or face being 'blown up.' Adhikari, who met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticized West Bengal as a haven for terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:23 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that he received a threat call from an individual in Pakistan warning him of potential danger. This incident occurred on the same day Adhikari met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

According to Adhikari, the caller threatened to 'blow him up,' with a message that has since gone viral. However, the call's authenticity remains questionable as it displayed a Saudi Arabian country code, and experts have noted the accent resembles that of Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Adhikari used the incident to criticize West Bengal's administration under Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the state has become a 'safe haven' for terrorists. Meanwhile, Adhikari claims to receive routine threats purportedly from Bangladeshi sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

