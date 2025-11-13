Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Accuses Opponents of 'Jungle Raj' Tactics
Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticizes RJD's Sunil Kumar Singh for derogatory remarks amid Bihar elections. He accuses the opposition of being unable to accept their defeat. BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh echoes similar sentiments, condemning Singh's statements as reflecting a rejected 'jungle raj mindset'. Both leaders predict poor outcomes for RJD and its allies.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, also the National President of LJP (Ramvilas), strongly criticized RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh over his recent controversial remarks, suggesting that the Mahagathbandhan coalition is struggling to come to terms with its potential loss in the Bihar Assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI regarding the FIR filed against Singh, Paswan accused the opposition of resorting to 'derogatory and provocative remarks' out of sheer frustration. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh accused Singh of exhibiting a 'jungle raj mindset,' claiming that it has been rejected by the electorate.
Vallabh asserted that Singh's comments have exposed the RJD's outdated strategies, predicting a dismal electoral performance for the party and its allies. An FIR was filed against Singh under multiple sections of BNS, the Representation of the People Act, and the IT Act for his inflammatory statements threatening unrest similar to that in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
