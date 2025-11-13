Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Accuses Opponents of 'Jungle Raj' Tactics

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticizes RJD's Sunil Kumar Singh for derogatory remarks amid Bihar elections. He accuses the opposition of being unable to accept their defeat. BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh echoes similar sentiments, condemning Singh's statements as reflecting a rejected 'jungle raj mindset'. Both leaders predict poor outcomes for RJD and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:02 IST
Union Minister and LJP (Ramvilas) National President Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, also the National President of LJP (Ramvilas), strongly criticized RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh over his recent controversial remarks, suggesting that the Mahagathbandhan coalition is struggling to come to terms with its potential loss in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI regarding the FIR filed against Singh, Paswan accused the opposition of resorting to 'derogatory and provocative remarks' out of sheer frustration. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh accused Singh of exhibiting a 'jungle raj mindset,' claiming that it has been rejected by the electorate.

Vallabh asserted that Singh's comments have exposed the RJD's outdated strategies, predicting a dismal electoral performance for the party and its allies. An FIR was filed against Singh under multiple sections of BNS, the Representation of the People Act, and the IT Act for his inflammatory statements threatening unrest similar to that in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

