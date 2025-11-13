Historic G20 Summit in Africa: A Global Turning Point

The upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg, although facing a boycott from U.S. President Donald Trump, promises to tackle crucial global issues, according to South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal. The summit, scheduled for November 22-23, marks the first African-hosted G20 and aims to address inclusive growth and inequality.

Despite the absence of U.S. participation, Commissioner Sooklal stresses that the G20 remains an essential platform bridging the North and South. At a conference organized by CGII, the high commissioner expressed optimism about the summit, where leaders will focus on the Global South's development priorities.

Key figures such as Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Brazilian envoy Kenneth Nobrega echoed support for South Africa's presidency, emphasizing the continent's emergence as an economic frontier. Discussions will include climate crisis solutions, highlighting the interconnected challenges of the developing and developed worlds.

(With inputs from agencies.)