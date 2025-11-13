Left Menu

EU Finance Ministers Seek Reparations Loan from Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

The European Union finance ministers have proposed a reparations loan using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. The initiative aims to provide significant financial assistance without adding to the EU's debt. Belgium, concerned about potential legal repercussions, seeks a strong legal framework for the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:57 IST
EU Finance Ministers Seek Reparations Loan from Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union finance ministers have reached a consensus on using immobilized Russian assets to create a reparations loan, deemed the most effective method to support Ukraine financially. This option emerged among three proposals discussed to address Kyiv's financial needs in 2026 and 2027.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented these options to the European Parliament. The chosen proposal leverages around 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets, potentially converting a loan into a de facto grant if reparations from Russia are secured, minimizing national budget strains.

Despite Belgium's concerns over potential legal liabilities arising from this plan, the proposal enjoys broad support. Efforts are underway to develop a solid legal base for the strategy, ensuring its robust defense against potential Russian legal challenges while gaining EU leaders' consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

 India
3
LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025