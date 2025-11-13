Left Menu

RJD Leader Faces Legal Action for Controversial Remarks

RJD leader Sunil Kumar has been booked for making inflammatory remarks ahead of Bihar assembly election vote count. Kumar predicts Tejashwi Yadav's government formation in 2025, cautioning against vote count delays. His comments, seen as potentially disruptive, have led to a police case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:04 IST
  • India

Sunil Kumar, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was booked by law enforcement officials on Thursday following his controversial remarks deemed "inflammatory" by authorities.

The comments, made just a day before the results of the Bihar assembly elections were to be counted, have stirred tensions in the state. The election count is scheduled to commence at 8 am on Friday at 46 centers spread across 38 districts.

Kumar, speaking to the press earlier, asserted that the electorate is ready for change and anticipated the government of Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. He further warned of severe consequences should there be delays in the counting process, drawing a parallel to political unrest in Nepal. His statement quickly gained traction on social media, prompting official actions.

