RJD Leader Faces Legal Action for Controversial Remarks

Sunil Kumar, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was booked by law enforcement officials on Thursday following his controversial remarks deemed "inflammatory" by authorities.

The comments, made just a day before the results of the Bihar assembly elections were to be counted, have stirred tensions in the state. The election count is scheduled to commence at 8 am on Friday at 46 centers spread across 38 districts.

Kumar, speaking to the press earlier, asserted that the electorate is ready for change and anticipated the government of Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. He further warned of severe consequences should there be delays in the counting process, drawing a parallel to political unrest in Nepal. His statement quickly gained traction on social media, prompting official actions.