RSS Defends Against Congress' Lobbying Accusations
The RSS refutes Congress' allegations that it engaged a Pakistani lobbying firm in the US. Congress claims RSS used Squire Patton Boggs to promote its interests, citing US Senate disclosures. RSS denies these claims, stating it operates solely within Bharat without any foreign lobbyist associations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) firmly denies accusations made by the Congress party, rejecting claims of employing a Pakistani lobbying firm to represent its interests in the United States.
Congress based its allegation on a purported connection to the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs, which they claim was hired to lobby on behalf of RSS. The party presented US Senate lobbying disclosures as evidence.
Responding to the assertions, RSS spokesman Sunil Ambekar clarified that the organization functions solely within Bharat and has not enlisted any external lobbying services in the US.

