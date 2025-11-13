Left Menu

RSS Defends Against Congress' Lobbying Accusations

The RSS refutes Congress' allegations that it engaged a Pakistani lobbying firm in the US. Congress claims RSS used Squire Patton Boggs to promote its interests, citing US Senate disclosures. RSS denies these claims, stating it operates solely within Bharat without any foreign lobbyist associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:10 IST
RSS Defends Against Congress' Lobbying Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) firmly denies accusations made by the Congress party, rejecting claims of employing a Pakistani lobbying firm to represent its interests in the United States.

Congress based its allegation on a purported connection to the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs, which they claim was hired to lobby on behalf of RSS. The party presented US Senate lobbying disclosures as evidence.

Responding to the assertions, RSS spokesman Sunil Ambekar clarified that the organization functions solely within Bharat and has not enlisted any external lobbying services in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India
2
Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action

 India
3
LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

LG Electronics India Faces Profit Decline Amidst Rising Costs

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025