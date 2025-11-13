RSS Defends Against Congress' Lobbying Accusations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) firmly denies accusations made by the Congress party, rejecting claims of employing a Pakistani lobbying firm to represent its interests in the United States.

Congress based its allegation on a purported connection to the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs, which they claim was hired to lobby on behalf of RSS. The party presented US Senate lobbying disclosures as evidence.

Responding to the assertions, RSS spokesman Sunil Ambekar clarified that the organization functions solely within Bharat and has not enlisted any external lobbying services in the US.

