IMF Faces Hurdles Assessing U.S. Economy Amid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns over possible economic strain within the U.S., predicting a slowdown in fourth-quarter growth.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack highlighted the challenges in assessing the U.S. economic performance due to limited data availability amid an ongoing government shutdown.

The IMF has subsequently postponed its annual "Article IV" policy discussions with U.S. authorities, awaiting a resolution to the shutdown which has hindered essential preparatory activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)