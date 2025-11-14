Left Menu

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue with UN Chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York to discuss the current global order, multilateralism, and India's development. Accompanied by Indian UN representatives, Jaishankar also attended the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Canada, engaging in discussions with international counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 14-11-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:13 IST
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Dialogue with UN Chief Guterres
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a crucial diplomatic meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, expressing his appreciation for the UN chief's insights on the current global order and multilateralism.

During the meeting, Jaishankar, accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish and Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel, conveyed India's gratitude for Guterres's unwavering support for the nation's growth. He also extended an invitation to Guterres to visit India.

Jaishankar's diplomatic endeavors continued in Canada, where he participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. There, he held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other global leaders, furthering international relations.

