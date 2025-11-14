BJP Leads in Bihar Assembly Polls Amidst Fierce Competition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key partner in the ruling NDA coalition in Bihar, is taking the lead in five assembly constituencies according to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission's website.

In a fierce electoral contest, the BJP was notably ahead in constituencies like Rajnagar, Aurai, Baruraj, Sahebganj, and Kumhrar. Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) showed a promising performance in the Baniapur and Danapur constituencies, while the Congress secured a lead in Bikram.

Friday marked the counting day for votes across all 243 constituencies in Bihar, painting a diverse political landscape with the BJP taking a significant early lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)