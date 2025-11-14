Left Menu

BJP Leads in Bihar Assembly Polls Amidst Fierce Competition

The BJP is leading in five assembly seats in the Bihar elections, as reported by the Election Commission. The RJD is leading in two seats and the Congress in one. The vote count for 243 constituencies was underway, with critical leads in Rajnagar, Aurai, Baruraj, Sahebganj, and Kumhrar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key partner in the ruling NDA coalition in Bihar, is taking the lead in five assembly constituencies according to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission's website.

In a fierce electoral contest, the BJP was notably ahead in constituencies like Rajnagar, Aurai, Baruraj, Sahebganj, and Kumhrar. Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) showed a promising performance in the Baniapur and Danapur constituencies, while the Congress secured a lead in Bikram.

Friday marked the counting day for votes across all 243 constituencies in Bihar, painting a diverse political landscape with the BJP taking a significant early lead.

