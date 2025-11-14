Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Takes the Lead in Tarn Taran Bypoll

According to initial trends, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa is leading the race in Tarn Taran's assembly bypolls. With 2,910 votes, she surpasses her closest competitor, Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, who has garnered 2,285 votes.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat bypoll came after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June, initiating a voter turnout of 60.95%. Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj resides in third place, followed by Independent Mandeep Singh.

Maintaining tight security, counting began at 8 am on Friday at the International College of Nursing, Piddi. The process will unfold in 16 rounds as officials handle the votes of 15 contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)