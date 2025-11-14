Left Menu

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Takes the Lead in Tarn Taran Bypoll

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa of Shiromani Akali Dal leads the Tarn Taran assembly seat bypoll with 2,910 votes. Her closest competitor is Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Aam Aadmi Party. The by-election follows the passing of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. Voter turnout was recorded at 60.95% on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:14 IST
According to initial trends, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa is leading the race in Tarn Taran's assembly bypolls. With 2,910 votes, she surpasses her closest competitor, Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, who has garnered 2,285 votes.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat bypoll came after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June, initiating a voter turnout of 60.95%. Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj resides in third place, followed by Independent Mandeep Singh.

Maintaining tight security, counting began at 8 am on Friday at the International College of Nursing, Piddi. The process will unfold in 16 rounds as officials handle the votes of 15 contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

