Nitish Kumar's Tiger Poster Roars Ahead of Election Results

A poster featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with a tiger, captioned 'tiger abhi zinda hai', appeared as the NDA led early in assembly elections. The cinematic poster became a focal point, symbolizing authority and energizing JD(U) supporters, as election trends were released.

Updated: 14-11-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:22 IST
poster
  • Country:
  • India

A striking poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar standing next to a tiger, captioned 'tiger abhi zinda hai', appeared outside his residence, capturing attention as the NDA established an early lead in the assembly elections.

The poster, crafted to project authority and framed cinematically, quickly drew media and political attention. Its emergence coincided with the Election Commission's release of initial trends favoring the ruling NDA.

The JD(U) supporters rallied around this potent symbol of political power, serving as a testament to Kumar's enduring influence and electrifying the party's morale.

