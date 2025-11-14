Nitish Kumar's Tiger Poster Roars Ahead of Election Results

A striking poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar standing next to a tiger, captioned 'tiger abhi zinda hai', appeared outside his residence, capturing attention as the NDA established an early lead in the assembly elections.

The poster, crafted to project authority and framed cinematically, quickly drew media and political attention. Its emergence coincided with the Election Commission's release of initial trends favoring the ruling NDA.

The JD(U) supporters rallied around this potent symbol of political power, serving as a testament to Kumar's enduring influence and electrifying the party's morale.