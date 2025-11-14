NDA Edges Ahead in Bihar Elections Midst Tight Contest
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal expressed optimism over NDA's prospects in the 2025 assembly elections. Early trends show NDA leading with 172 seats, bolstered by efforts from key leaders like Nitish Kumar. While NDA surges, the Mahagathbandhan struggles, trailing significantly with only 67 seats.
In a significant electoral update, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal conveyed his confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a public mandate in the upcoming 2025 assembly elections. Jaiswal emphasized that the NDA's election campaign was anchored on the leadership of Nitish Kumar.
According to current trends, the NDA is firmly ahead, surpassing the critical halfway threshold of 122 seats with a lead of 172. This includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) holding 75 and 76 seats, respectively. On the other side, Mahagathbandhan is struggling, with only 67 seats led mainly by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Prominent leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav, BJP's Samrat Choudhary, and Maithili Thakur are leading in their respective constituencies. Amid tight security and organized counting processes, involving over 18,000 counting agents, exit polls indicate a smooth victory for NDA. However, some predictions still favor the Mahagathbandhan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
