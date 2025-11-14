BJP Leads in Bihar Assembly Elections with Strong Performance Across Constituencies

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Samrat Chaudhary is ahead in the Tarapur constituency with a lead of over 2,600 votes, according to the Election Commission's data at 10:30 AM. Chaudhary has secured 8,647 votes, while his Rival, RJD candidate Arun Kumar, trails with 5,957 votes.

The BJP's folk singer, Maithili Thakur, is leading in the Alinagar assembly constituency with a 4,000-vote margin, having received 11,082 votes. However, only three of the 32 counting rounds are completed by 10:30 AM.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who was earlier trailing in Lakhisarai, now leads by 788 votes after receiving 6,151 votes. The NDA has crossed the 122-seat halfway mark, while Mahagathbandhan lags, according to the Election Commission of India.

The NDA leads in 167 of 229 seats, with BJP and JD(U) leading in 71 and 72 constituencies, respectively. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) leads in 18 seats. BJP and JD(U)'s conversion rates stand at 67% and 64% respectively, as the Mahagathbandhan trails with a lead in only 60 seats.

Tejashwi Yadav's RJD leads in 43 seats, while allies underperform. Congress leads in 8 seats, and the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in 6 seats, with AIMIM leading in 2 seats. Vote counting for all 243 constituencies began under tight security at 8 AM, with 4,372 tables and over 18,000 counting agents involved.

According to the Election Commission's press release, 2,616 candidates from 12 recognized parties contested in the elections held on November 6 and 11. None requested repolling. The NDA, led by CM Nitish Kumar, faces off against Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan in this electoral battle.

